Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal suspends rents, worries surface over post-pandemic housing crisis

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:53 IST
Portugal suspends rents, worries surface over post-pandemic housing crisis

Portugal's parliament approved on Thursday the suspension of rents for vulnerable households and cash-strapped small firms during the coronavirus outbreak, but rights groups warned that the measure might only delay a looming housing crisis.

The measure suspends rents until a month after the state of emergency ends. After that, renters are expected to repay what they owe in monthly installments for up to a year. Those eligible include people whose household income fell 20% or more from the previous month or the same period last year, or who put at least 35% of their income towards rent.

The state of emergency was declared on March 18 and extended on Thursday by 15 days. It was not clear how much longer it will last, but Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday restrictive measures could be in place for months as the country approaches an expected plateau of coronavirus cases at the end of May. Activists deemed the measure "insufficient". Though rental prices may fall after the outbreak as demand for holiday lets dissipates, housing groups argue incomes are unlikely to recover fast enough for people to repay the debt.

"The loss of income because of the pandemic is hitting families already in very bad shape," Stop Despejos and Habita, two of the biggest housing groups in the country, said in a joint statement. "When the state of emergency ends people will face an economic crisis," they said. "How will those who are unemployed start to pay rent again?" Rents have skyrocketed in Portugal in recent years due to the rise of holiday apartments and controversial schemes such as the "golden visa" - granting residence to non-EU property buyers - while salaries remained almost unchanged.

A quarter of the population is on the lowest minimum wage in Western Europe of just 635 euros a month, with household savings at approximately 4.9%, according to Eurostat - one of the lowest rates in Europe. Last week the government and central bank predicted a recession and a rise in unemployment in 2020 as the pandemic causes a slump in private consumption, investment and exports.

A group of lawyers providing free legal advice to people affected by the crisis fears a wave of evictions once the government lifts the rent suspension and landlords start demanding reimbursements. "This pandemic crisis puts people's right to work and housing at risk. We expect a housing crisis," said Vasco Barata, from the Plataforma Solidaria group. "That's what worries us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Oil soars over 20% after Trump claims Saudis and Russians to cut output

Oil prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of oil producers to deal...

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal: health official.

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal health official....

Nizamuddin-like event near Mumbai was averted in March: Govt

Thanks to the alertness shown by Maharashtras home department, a congregation similar to the one held in Delhis Nizamuddin area, now linked to COVID-19 spread, was averted near here following withdrawal of permission, minister Anil Deshmukh...

Docs' body flays move to transfer COVID-19 patients from Chandigarh hospitals to PGIMER

A doctors body at the Chandigarhs PGIMER has criticised the UT administrations decision of shifting all coronavirus patients from various government facilities to the institute, saying such a move is fraught with risk. The Association of Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020