Left Menu
Development News Edition

Output at Nissan's UK car plant suspended throughout April over coronavirus

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:32 IST
Output at Nissan's UK car plant suspended throughout April over coronavirus

Production at Nissan's British factory, the country's biggest car plant, is suspended throughout April, continuing a shutdown in place since mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak continues across Europe. "During this period the majority of plant employees will be furloughed," the company said, referring to a government scheme covering 80% of wage costs for staff placed on temporary leave, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,100) a month per employee.

Nissan's sites in Spain are also suspended until further notice, the Japanese carmaker said. "Our goal is to navigate through this crisis while maintaining activities critical for business continuity and to make sure we are prepared for the time when business resumes in Europe." ($1 = 0.8081 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi to form bipartisan panel to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of 2 trillion Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.Pelosi told rep...

NATO welcomes North Macedonia as 30th ally

NATO foreign ministers welcomed North Macedonia as the alliances newest member on Thursday, ending a long process that included a change to the countrys name. We welcome North Macedonia as NATOs 30th ally, NATO foreign ministers said in a s...

Oil soars over 20% after Trump claims Saudis and Russians to cut output

Oil prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of oil producers to deal...

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal: health official.

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020