Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal tightens Easter travel restrictions due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:57 IST
Portugal tightens Easter travel restrictions due to coronavirus

Portugal's government tightened restrictions on movement to stop the spread of the coronavirus during the normally busy Easter holiday period, closing all airports to commercial flights and banning domestic travel from April 9-13.

"The virus doesn't travel by itself," Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters. "This Easter period is a particularly critical time and that's why it is essential to restrict movement in the national territory." Between April 9 and 13, a popular period for Portuguese abroad to travel to visit their families, airports will be shut to commercial flights, and only flights repatriating citizens or transporting goods will be allowed to operate.

In addition, people will not be allowed to travel outside the municipalities where they live during the five-day period, except for work reasons. After Easter, airports will reopen but flights will only be allowed to transport one third of their passenger capacity.

Costa said gatherings of more than five people were also banned, with the exception of larger families. To avoid the spread of coronavirus in prisons, the government decided to give partial pardons to those facing two-year prison sentences or those who only have two years left behind bars.

Prisoners who committed violent crimes, such as homicide and domestic violence, will not be pardoned. The measures were announced on the same day the country's parliament approved the extension of a state of emergency by another 15 days as the number of deaths from coronavirus rose to over 200.

"If decreeing a state of emergency was necessary 15 days ago, it is essential that we renew it today," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told parliament. "All the effort we have made so far will be compromised if it does not continue." Portugal has confirmed 9,034 coronavirus cases and 209 deaths, with health authorities expecting the outbreak to plateau at the end of May.

Government measures to bolster the finances of families and businesses during the outbreak include support for salaries of workers whose jobs are on hold and credit lines for hard-hit industries like tourism, textiles and agriculture. Still, lawmakers in Thursday's debate appealed to companies and the financial sector to step up their support for families and businesses, with opposition leader Rui Rio stating it would be an "embarrassment" if banks posted profits in 2020 and 2021.

"Banks owe a lot to the Portuguese. Now it is their obligation to help," he said. "They must not benefit from this crisis." Left-wing parties Left Bloc and the Communist Party flagged that workers were still being made to come to the office and many were losing their jobs despite government promises to prioritise keeping people in employment.

"We cannot allow the state of emergency to be a pretext for a law of the jungle in the lives and rights of workers," said Communist lawmaker Joao Oliveira.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bezos Says Giving $100 Mln Gift To Feeding America, Which Will Distribute Funds To Their National Network Of Food Banks- Instagram Post

April 2 Reuters - AMAZONS BEZOS SAYS GIVING 100 MILLION GIFT TO FEEDING AMERICA, WHICH WILL DISTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THEIR NATIONAL NETWORK OF FOOD BANKS - INSTAGRAM POST Source text httpsbit.ly2xFIATU...

France will probably extend confinement beyond April 15

France will probably extend the coronavirus confinement beyond April 15, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday. France went into lockdown on March 17 and a first two-week period has already been extended to April 15.I can ...

U.S. Army rolls into Seattle with field hospital built for combat

Army Specialist Jordan Acosta thinks his family would have been more comfortable seeing him deploy to Iraq than this field hospital in the U.S. city of Seattle, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus.I know my wife would be less worried,...

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering Collaborates With TCS for a Futuristic Program

The clamour for an engineering degree has always been high in India and it only keeps growing with each passing year. This is evident from the large number of students appearing for various entrance examinations as also by the number of eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020