Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean capital gets another visit from cougar amid coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 03-04-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 00:55 IST
Chilean capital gets another visit from cougar amid coronavirus lockdown

Chilean authorities captured a second cougar in little more than a week late Wednesday after the cat was spotted strolling through an upscale suburb of Santiago amid the evening quiet imposed by a nationwide, nightime curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic. Video taken by a resident shows the cougar, a 22-kilogram (48.5 pound) female bounding down a tree-lined lane in a condominium development in Chicureo, just north of the capital.

The eerie quiet of a city without people may be attracting the normally reclusive cats, said Marcelo Giagnoni, regional director of Chile´s Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG). Much of Santiago, which sits within sight of the wild, glaciar-capped peaks of the Andes Mountains, has been shuttered for nearly two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Streets in the normally bustling city of 6 million are devoid of people and traffic.

"At least in Chile, this is a phenomena unique in our history," Giagnoni said of the prolonged quarantine measures. "There´s no people, there´s no noise, so they dare to explore a little more." Giagnoni said severe drought in the dusty foothills around Santiago had likely already brought the cats, desperate for food, to the city´s door step. The now barren streets were enough to entice the nearby cats to enter the city, he said.

Another cougar, or mountain lion, was captured by authorities in late March after it trotted among apartment blocks near the city center. The cat was released to its natural habitat outside Santiago. Wildlife officials say the cougar was captured on Wednesday and has been delivered to the city zoo, where it is being examined prior to its eventual release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA chief says football will be totally different after coronavirus

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.Football will come back, and when it does, well celebrate coming out of a ni...

Some U.S. direct payments will take months to reach Americans -congressional panel

Americans should start receiving direct payments from the U.S. government in mid-April to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but some may not get the money until mid-September, according to a congressional committee. The Trump adminis...

France's coronavirus death toll jumps as nursing homes included

The coronavirus death count in France surged to nearly 5,400 people on Thursday after the health ministry began including nursing home fatalities in its data.Jerome Salomon, head of the health authority, said the pandemic had by Thursday cl...

BRIEF-Bezos Says Giving $100 Mln Gift To Feeding America, Which Will Distribute Funds To Their National Network Of Food Banks- Instagram Post

April 2 Reuters - AMAZONS BEZOS SAYS GIVING 100 MILLION GIFT TO FEEDING AMERICA, WHICH WILL DISTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THEIR NATIONAL NETWORK OF FOOD BANKS - INSTAGRAM POST Source text httpsbit.ly2xFIATU...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020