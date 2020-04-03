Left Menu
Development News Edition

Staff at a NY hospital put protective gear in outdoor trash can after handling bodies

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 01:11 IST
Staff at a NY hospital put protective gear in outdoor trash can after handling bodies

Staff at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York City were seen disposing of their gowns and caps and other protective wear in a sidewalk trash can on Thursday after wheeling bodies out of the hospital and loading them into a refrigerated truck. The hospital has been treating patients with the highly infectious new virus. Hospital workers typically wear protective gear when handling patients suffering from the respiratory disease. Reuters was unable to confirm that the bodies were those of coronavirus victims.

The hospital is in Brooklyn. The outbreak has killed nearly 1,400 New York City residents. Hospital administrators could not be reached for comment after multiple emails and calls to the public affairs office and main phone line. Operator Beatrice Pereira said, "They said that there's no one available right now, that everyone here is busy saving lives."

A Reuters photographer saw four workers wearing protective gowns, caps, face masks and goggles rolling hospital beds with deceased patients covered with white sheets outside of the building. After placing the bodies inside a refrigerated truck, they removed their gowns and other protective gear and put them into a nearby outdoor trash can and wheeled the beds back inside.

A homeless person had been going through the trash can an hour earlier, the Reuters photographer said. Reuters could not determine what was in the trash can at the time. A spokesman for New York City's health department said he was not able to comment on what Reuters had seen but said each hospital should have procedures outlined for donning and doffing protective gear. The New York State Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment.

Faced with a dire shortage of protective gear, federal and local health officials are advising healthcare workers to reuse and clean their disposable masks and gloves when possible, rather than throwing them away after each patient. According to World Health Organization guidance for treating coronavirus patients, personal protective equipment should be “discarded in an appropriate waste container after use.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil posts biggest one-day gains after Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal

Crude prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergen...

U.S. unemployment to shoot up while GDP declines in 2nd quarter -congressional estimators

The U.S. unemployment rate will shoot past 10 in the second quarter and the growth rate of gross domestic product will decline by more than 7 as the coronavirus crisis grips the U.S. economy, according to projections released by the Congres...

Soccer-FIFA chief says football will be totally different after coronavirus

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.Football will come back, and when it does, well celebrate coming out of a ni...

Some U.S. direct payments will take months to reach Americans -congressional panel

Americans should start receiving direct payments from the U.S. government in mid-April to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but some may not get the money until mid-September, according to a congressional committee. The Trump adminis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020