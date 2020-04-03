Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:42 IST
U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was expected to be relieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

EG dump FURIA in ESL Pro League North America play

Cricket-Sport on TV can lift spirits during coronavirus lockdown: Morgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS -Brazil's Bolsonaro isolated, weakened by coronavirus denial

At a tense cabinet meeting on Saturday in the Brazilian presidents official residence, Jair Bolsonaro found himself isolated. The far-right leader convened the emergency meeting in Brasilias modernist Alvorada Palace to resolve a dispute wi...

Health News Roundup: Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000; Coronavirus death rate twice New York's and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Spains coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there is glimpse of hopeSpains death toll from the coronavirus rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but...

People News Roundup: Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' testing new single; Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lindsay Lohan says Im back teasing new single amid pandemicActress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesd...

Texas regulator aims to wrangle oil output cuts from Saudis, Russia

A little known Texas state regulator waded into oil diplomacy on Thursday, calling Russias energy minister to discuss possible oil production curbs and angling for talks with Saudi Arabia as many producers in the U.S. states biggest industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020