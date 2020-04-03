Left Menu
Development News Edition

China answers Brazil plea for medical equipment to fight coronavirus

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-04-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:51 IST
China answers Brazil plea for medical equipment to fight coronavirus

Brazil faces a tense period in the coming weeks in its battle against the coronavirus, with supplies of medical and protective equipment running low and fresh shipments from China not expected to arrive in the country for another month. The Health Ministry said on Thursday the federal government's stock of personal protective equipment for health professionals, such as masks and gloves, had been entirely disbursed to local authorities. Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Brazil had to turn to several countries before it could find a taker for its 1.2 billion reais ($228 million) order to restock.

"The first country said no, the second said no, and we were worried. At the end of the afternoon yesterday, the fifth country agreed and will deliver in 30 days. It is a very large purchase, enough for more than 60 days," he said. That country is China, the Health Ministry told Reuters, adding that the order is for 200 million items.

China, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, has been leveraging its production of medical equipment and expertise in halting the coronavirus as a soft-power tool in regions like South America, where it is jostling for influence against the United States. The death toll in Brazil has been rising sharply.

Health Ministry figures showed that the number of deaths jumped 23% overnight to 299 and the number of confirmed cases rose 15% to 7,910. President Jair Bolsonaro, speaking to church ministers in Brasilia, once again downplayed the epidemic, saying it was "not all it's being made out to be."

According to the Health Ministry, the federal government has transferred its entire medical equipment stock of 40 million items to local authorities, which will be enough for about 20 days, on top of what states and municipalities already have. Mandetta said states are well supplied right now but demand is set to rise as cases multiply.

Meanwhile, Brazil's congress could vote by Friday on the so-called "war budget" to help minimize the economic damage from the coronavirus, lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said earlier. There is no value attached to the budget yet, but Maia has said previously that resources of up to 400 billion reais ($95 billion) could be needed. The constitutional amendment must be approved twice in both chambers and receive three-fifths of the votes each time.

"I am optimistic that we can conclude voting by Friday," Maia said of the package, comprising emergency funds to support the economy in a separate budget that will not have to meet fiscal rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reels at center of pandemic as home-bound Americans feel economic pain

New York City hospitals and morgues bent under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as the states governor offered a grim prediction that the rest of the country would soon face the sam...

Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.Disney...

Judge rejects delay of Wisconsin's presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

A federal judge refused on Thursday to postpone next weeks U.S. presidential primary in Wisconsin, but extended the time for absentee voting amid widespread worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Willi...

U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020