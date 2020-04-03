Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. gig workers seeking coronavirus jobless benefits hit bureaucratic wall

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 03:24 IST
U.S. gig workers seeking coronavirus jobless benefits hit bureaucratic wall

Uber and Lyft drivers are hitting a wall in their efforts to apply for the coronavirus jobless benefits promised by Congress as state agencies say they are not ready to handle a class of workers who are totally new to the U.S. unemployment system.

Gig workers classified as independent contractors by platforms such as Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc, Doordash or Instacart were included in the federal government's coronavirus stimulus bill to receive unemployment benefits generally reserved for full-time employees. But a week after the bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump, it is still unclear what documentation gig workers, who do not receive wage and tax forms, need to submit to prove their income. This at a time when Uber and Lyft drivers are suffering from a near-total collapse in ride-hailing demand as large parts of the United States shut down to combat the spread of the highly infectious virus.

Gail Nappier, a 63-year-old Lyft driver from Boston, said her income has dropped to around $20 per day, from roughly $180 before the crisis, with only one or two rides per day. She has to worry about her own safety, too. "I feel like going out and driving is a dangerous game of roulette," Nappier said. "But there really is no other option right now."

Nappier is now waiting for Massachusetts to accept gig workers' unemployment claims. Drivers voiced frustration over an intransparent and confusing process, saying they spend hours on the phone with state unemployment offices, hoping to find someone to explain their options.

More than a dozen U.S. states contacted by Reuters said they could not provide answers until federal guidelines were published. State agencies are being overwhelmed by applications for unemployment pay, with a record number of 10 million Americans filing for assistance in the past two weeks.

Several states said that it would take them weeks to process claims even after the federal government provides more clarity. The U.S. Department of Labor did not respond to a request for comment but senior officials on Wednesday said the agency would likely publish unemployment guidelines next week. The situation highlights the lack of a safety net for people who work for gig economy platforms such as Uber and Lyft. These companies never offered benefits including sick pay, unemployment and workers compensation.

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi had urged Trump to include contract workers for unemployment benefits in the historic $2.3 trillion package. Uber on Wednesday said it has been talking to the Labor Department and will work with states as they establish unemployment application procedures.

"We are committed to helping drivers with any info they need to secure this support," the company said in a statement. Lyft said it was working to make it easy for its drivers to get the information they need to receive benefits, including through conference calls, text messages and blog posts. Lyft said it would continue to provide information as it becomes available from the government.

The federal coronavirus program offers up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits calculated on the basis of the most recent tax return, with payout levels varying state to state. Workers receive an additional $600 per week for up to four months. Uber and Lyft for years rejected requests by states to provide wage information that would allow them to determine benefits, according to legal experts and state officials in California, which has passed a law to limit the use of contractors and which is where the two companies are based.

The companies have argued that the majority of drivers did not want to be traditional employees, cherishing the flexibility that came with on-demand work, and the companies themselves never paid into unemployment insurance funds. Some legal experts said Uber's current involvement has strengthened arguments in court cases that it is indeed an employer, however.

"That Uber and Lyft are now asking all of us (taxpayers) to pay for what they should have been doing all along is an absolute farce," said Ronald Zambrano, a California lawyer who represents drivers in lawsuits against the companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reels at center of pandemic as home-bound Americans feel economic pain

New York City hospitals and morgues bent under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as the states governor offered a grim prediction that the rest of the country would soon face the sam...

Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.Disney...

Judge rejects delay of Wisconsin's presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

A federal judge refused on Thursday to postpone next weeks U.S. presidential primary in Wisconsin, but extended the time for absentee voting amid widespread worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Willi...

U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020