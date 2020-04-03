Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trans people in legal limbo under Latin American lockdowns - rights groups

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 07:32 IST
Trans people in legal limbo under Latin American lockdowns - rights groups

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, April 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - C oronavirus lockdowns in Latin America that divide men and women in public put transgender people in legal limbo, human rights groups said on Thursday, citing the case of a trans woman in Panama fined for going outside on a day reserved for women.

Panama and Peru enacted rules this week ordering that men and women can only leave their homes on separate days. Panama had more than 1,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, while Peru had more than 2,000 cases, according to a Reuters tally.

Panama announced the gender-based lockdown starting on Wednesday, and Peru's President Martin Vizcarra announced similar restrictions on Thursday amid increasingly strict quarantine measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Vizcarra said the decree would make it easier for security forces to monitor people's movements and enforce the quarantine.

The measures "raise red flags ... for transgender people who are viewed by society as not falling necessarily in the traditional categories of men and women," said Cristian Gonzalez Cabrera, an LGBT+ rights researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), a global non-profit. "Just saying that men are allowed out on this day and women are allowed out on this day is simply not enough to mollify their fears of harassment and discrimination," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Peruvian decree banned "any type of discrimination" in enforcing the rule, but trans people face prejudice and legal hurdles in both countries. In Panama, trans people can only legally change their gender identity by undergoing surgery.

"I'm worried about the level of abuse and vulnerability that trans men and women are going through right now," said Venus Tejada, a trans woman and rights activist in Panama. "We've gone back to the time of Adam and Eve where there was only man and woman and there was absolutely nothing else."

Tejada said at least four trans people had been harassed and questioned by the public or police in Panama. Among them was Barbara Delgado, a trans woman who said she was detained for three hours by police and fined $50 for being outside on Wednesday, a day designated for women.

"I felt awful," Delgado told the Foundation. "I felt totally broken emotionally, psychologically." Now, she said, she fears going outside.

She also was on the street outside of the time slot allocated by her identification card number, but she said she had a permit letter from a medical center where she volunteers. A spokesman for Panama's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's Dung Quat oil refinery cuts output on virus-hit demand

Vietnams Dung Quat oil refinery plans to cut output because of weaker domestic fuel demand caused by the coronavirus oubreak, the facilitys operator said on Friday.Domestic demand for refined fuels has fallen 30 to 40 since February, Binh S...

Report: NFL zeros in on draft structure

As the NFL maintains its plan to hold the draft April 23-25, the originally scheduled dates, the league reportedly issued a memo Thursday outlining two options it is considering as to how teams would participate in the event. According to a...

7 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count rises to 140

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 140. Five of these seven cases were close contacts of the coronavirus positive patients who had attended Tablighi Jamaa...

COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people

Cops here took to streets signing We shall overcome to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020