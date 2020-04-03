Fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, curfew imposed in two areas

Fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, curfew imposed in two areasPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:14 IST
Over 20 people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday including nine who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said. Curfew has been imposed in two areas of Bikaner after two persons who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation tested positive.
Additional Chief Secretary, medical and health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the test reports of 21 patients came positive on Friday morning. The patients include 12 close contacts of those who had tested positive for the virus in Tonk.
The total number of cases in the state has now climbed to 154. Of the nine people who attended the congregation in Delhi, two are in Bikaner, while six men are from Maharashtra and two are from Jharkhand. They are placed under isolation in Rajasthan University of Health Sciences hospital in Jaipur.
12 patients are from Tonk. They include a 30-year old woman, a 9-year-old boy, and three men in the age group of 20 to 32 years. Singh said two persons have recovered from coronavirus in Bhilwara.
In Bikaner, both the men who tested positive for coronavirus had also travelled to Tripura. Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam has clamped curfew in Ranibazar and Fadbazar areas after the two men tested positive.
CMHO-Bikaner Dr BL Meena said intense contact tracing and screening of those who came in contact with both have started..
