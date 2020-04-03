Left Menu
Development News Edition

British supermarket Sainsbury's to remove most customer purchasing limits

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:14 IST
British supermarket Sainsbury's to remove most customer purchasing limits
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Friday it would start to remove the customer purchasing limits it imposed to prevent coronavirus stockpiling as customers start to buy just what they need.

"As the stock continues to build, we have been reviewing whether we still need to limit the number of items people buy. I am pleased to tell you that we will start to remove limits from Sunday," Chief Executive Mike Coupe said in a letter to customers. Limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta, and tinned tomatoes, he said.

"Most people are now just buying what they need for themselves and their families. This means we now often have stock on the shelves all day and at the end of the day." Coupe also said Sainsbury's, like its UK rivals, was ramping-up its online delivery operation.

Two weeks ago the group had 370,000 online grocery slots available. By the end of next week, it will have increased this to 600,000 across home delivery and click and collect. "We will continue to add more capacity over the coming weeks," he said.

Morrisons said on Monday it had increased its delivery slots by 60% from pre-coronavirus crisis levels. All of Britain's big four supermarket groups, also including market leader Tesco and Walmart owned Asda, are prioritizing the elderly and vulnerable for online slots.

They want the ability to shop in-store if they can.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Boatman ferries essential commodities to families stranded on Kerala island amid lockdown

In the Kerala backwaters in Kuttanad, a 50-year-old boatman is ferrying essential commodities including rice and grains, to around 60 families on an island here, who have been left with no mode of transportation after the coronavirus lockdo...

'No idea' if PM Johnson will end isolation on Friday, health minister says

Britains health minister said on Friday he had no idea if Prime Minister Boris Johnsons week-long isolation after testing positive for coronavirus would end on Friday. I dont know about his own personal medical condition. What I do know is ...

Potential vaccine for COVID-19 generates immunity in mice: Study

Researchers have tested a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in mice, which when delivered through a fingertip-sized patch, produced an immune response specific to the novel coronavirus at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing th...

Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and visas cancelled include 9 British, 4 American, 6 Chinese, 3 French nationals: officials.

Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and visas cancelled include 9 British, 4 American, 6 Chinese, 3 French nationals officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020