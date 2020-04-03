Poland's ruling coalition partner to vote against election via post

Poland's ruling coalition partner to vote against election via postReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:09 IST
A partner in Poland's ruling government coalition, Porozumienie, will vote against a plan to conduct May 10 presidential election via post, a spokeswoman for the party said on Friday
"We will vote against the proposal," Magdalena Sroka, who is also a member of Porozumienie, told Reuters.
Porozumienie, which has 18 members, belongs to the coalition led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, giving PiS a majority in the 460-seat lower house of parliament.
