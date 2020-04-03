Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cases of coronavirus rose to 43 in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:56 IST
Cases of coronavirus rose to 43 in Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cases of coronavirus rose to 43 in Haryana on Friday, with Nuh and Gurugram being among the districts to report fresh cases, officials said. As per the Health Department's bulletin, three persons who reported COVID-19 positive are natives of Kerala while two others who tested positive in Gurugram hail from Maharashtra. One more person who tested positive in Gurugram belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing media via a digital link, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Arora said, "Total number of positive cases as of Friday morning was 43. Out of a total number of positive cases, 13 have been discharged". Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan and DGP Manoj Yadava were also present.

"Among the 30 active cases, six are from Gurugram, five from Faridabad, three from Ambala, one from Hisar, three from Nuh, three from Palwal, two from Panipat, two from Panchkula, one from Rohtak, three from Sirsa and one from Sonipat," he said. Haryana recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday when a 67-year-old man from Ambala, who as per doctors had multiple underlying health conditions, passed away at the PGIMER here.

Arora detailed the steps which the health department is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. "We have already set up a round-the-clock helpline cum control room which has been attached with telemedicine services for people who are not able to avail of services of doctors," Arora said.

He said in the government sector, one laboratory is functional at PGIMS at Rohtak and another one in Sonipat. "We are also in the process of setting up labs in Nuh, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Panchkula," he said and added that the government has already permitted five private laboratories in Gurugram for testing. The state, he said, has 7,346 isolation beds for COVID patients.

"We have six government and aided medical colleges and 25 hospitals which have been designated as part COVID hospitals," he said. He also said that the government has earmarked the ESIC hospitals in Gurugram and Faridabad as exclusive COVID hospitals and "we are also trying to include the World College of Medical Sciences and Research as one of the major COVID centers in Jhajjar." On reports of doctors and paramedical staff facing a shortage of PPEs, he said, "There has been a lot of talk about the availability of personal protection equipment, N-95 mask, and other things. In the last week, a lot of things have improved. Now, we have more than 19,000 PPE kits, 90,000 of N-95 masks and more than 10 lakh triple-ply masks that are available in different hospitals in Haryana.

The supply of PPE kits is being ramped up through the Centre and direct purchase by the state government," he said. "We have 1,282 ventilators and we have ordered over 200 more ventilators which we will be installing from April 10," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

17-Year entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande contributes 3-months salary to PM Cares Fund

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI Digpu Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar, an innovative venture in the Pharmaceutical Industry has donated his three-months salary to PM Cares Fund. He made this contribution to be a force multi...

SC seeks Centre, Kerala govt response on K'taka plea on border issue

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and the Kerala government on the plea of Karnataka challenging a high court order for opening of borders to ensure movement of essential supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Th...

COVID-19: MOIL pledges Rs 45 cr to PM-CARES Fund

State-owned MOIL on Friday said it has extended financial assistance of Rs 45 crore towards PM-CARES Fund to fight the spread of coronavirus. Besides, its employees have also come forward to offer their one-days salary for the cause, MOIL s...

Coronavirus: Maha Cong chief slams PM's 'light a lamp' move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get serious about the magnitude of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday. He said it was time for the PM to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020