Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:12 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus several times, her spokesman said.

Merkel had been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.

