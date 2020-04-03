Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery

Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancelleryReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:12 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus several times, her spokesman said.
Merkel had been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.
