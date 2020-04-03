Left Menu
Initial signs that Germany's infection trend is levelling off - health minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:03 IST
There are initial signs that the trend in new coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening off, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Speaking during a visit to a logistics company involved in distributing supplies of medical protection equipment, Spahn said Germany had already obtained 1,500 new ventilators - essential to treating patients with acute cases of the novel coronavirus - and added that these would be in clinics by April.

Efforts to boost the number of intensive care beds available in recent days had resulted in 40% of them currently being free to receive patients, Spahn said.

