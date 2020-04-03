Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus has cost 2 million jobs in Turkey, opposition says

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:31 IST
Coronavirus has cost 2 million jobs in Turkey, opposition says

More than two million workers in Turkey have lost their jobs due to measures taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the main opposition party said on Friday, as the government moved closer to enforcing stricter curbs on movement to slow its spread.

President Tayyip Erdogan's government has ordered retailers, restaurants and other businesses to close but has yet to impose a full lockdown anywhere in the country. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), on Friday repeated his party's call for broader restrictions on residents' movements. At present only those over 65 are subject to a lockdown.

"They (the government) had to start a campaign to keep people home. This current campaign has only led to one thing: unemployment," he told Fox TV in an interview, saying more than two million jobs had been lost during the epidemic. It has killed more than 350 in Turkey, with confirmed cases topping 18,000, around 60% of which are in Istanbul. .

Erdogan has warned of tougher restrictions if the outbreak worsens or if citizens fail to adhere to a "voluntary quarantine" he has demanded nationwide. A Turkish official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday that Ankara was evaluating further measures, including expanding the existing lockdown - under which essential trips are permitted - to those aged 60 and over and possibly also to under-18s.

"The wheels need to keep turning for the economy to not be damaged, but it is now becoming mandatory for some restrictions to be imposed," the official said. New measures were being considered for Istanbul, the official added, but acknowledged that the current pace of spread could lead to a "considerably problematic" situation this month.

Pressure for more restrictions also came from Meral Aksener, chairwoman of the opposition Iyi Party, who said in an online interview on Friday that the government was "running" from a stay-at-home order due to its economic implications. The CHP's Kilicdaroglu said on Friday that around 400,000 businesses had closed and many workers paid wages on a daily basis had also been laid off since the current coronavirus curbs began.

"The number of those who worked there and are now unemployed exceeds 2 million. They will get unemployment wages from the unemployment fund for a short time, but there are no guarantees after that," he said. The first official data showing the impact of the epidemic on Turkey's workforce will not be published until May, when March unemployment figures are released.

Ankara has also rolled out a 100-billion lira ($15 billion) economic support package and launched a donation campaign to gather funds for the needy, which it said had so far raised 847 million lira. "We urged the government to take precautions for dayworkers. No measures were taken," Kilicdaroglu said, adding that the government had to "make sacrifices" rather starting donation campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

UK retailer Debenhams preparing to file for administration - Sky

Britains Debenhams, once the countrys biggest department store group, could file for administration as soon as next week in a bid to protect its business from creditors during the pandemic, Sky News reported.Debenhams lenders took control o...

Irish rugby star McLaughlin in front row of coronavirus battle

Ireland rugby international Claire McLaughlin says all the study she did training to be a doctor has not prepared her for the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. The 28-year-old backrow forward is a junior doctor at the Ulster...

Joshua could prioritise Fury fight in 2020: promoter

Anthony Joshua wants to face Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight unification fight if he has to settle for just one bout this year due to the coronavirus. Joshua is scheduled for a title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur S...

Kolkata's elderly sports stars lead by example in fight against COVID-19

Some are in their 90s and some in the 80s but Kolkatas elderly sportspersons are leading by example to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning captain Chuni Goswami, who lost his former teamma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020