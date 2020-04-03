Left Menu
Russia's Mechel to supply steel for new emergency virus hospitals

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:59 IST
Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Friday it was supplying rolled steel for new emergency hospitals the defence ministry is building across the country to treat staff suffering from coronavirus. The defence ministry said last week it has started to build 16 brand new hospitals covering the country from the central regions of Moscow and St Petersburg to the south and Volga river areas, as well as in Siberia and far east.

The first eight hospitals will be ready by April 30, and the remaining eight operational by May 15, able to accommodate a total of 1,600 people - defence ministry personnel and ordinary citizens, the ministry has said. Mechel said on Friday it was supplying rolled steel to five out of the total 16 hospitals, which the defence ministry is building in a round-the-clock programme.

Russia has extended a paid non-working period until April 30 and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday the epidemic in the country had not yet peaked, as the situation risks developing into a worst case scenario. Russia recorded 4,149 coronavirus cases as of April 3 and 35 deaths.

