Bolsonaro says Brazil cannot take months of isolation

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, denouncing social-distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the country.

"You know my stance. It will bring massive unemployment," he told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia.

