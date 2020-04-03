Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great British lockdown: bread-making frenzy sweeps the UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:30 IST
Great British lockdown: bread-making frenzy sweeps the UK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brits aren't known for being the best cooks, but as the coronavirus lockdown continues, a baking frenzy has taken hold to such an extent that flour is running low in some places and recipe searches have hit all-time highs.

Restaurants remain closed in the third week of the lockdown and people are encouraged to go to the supermarket as little as possible, so some have started to bake bread for the first time. BBC Good Food said visits to the website started increasing on March 23, the day the enforced lockdown was announced. It had its most traffic ever on Sunday, with 7.8 million page views in one day - beating Christmas, Easter and Pancake Day.

Bread recipes are rising, with the video 'how to make bread' up nearly 700% in the last two weeks, Lily Barclay, the digital editor of BBC Good Food said. Cooking and baking habits are changing as the lockdown goes on: in the first week, there was a surge in searches for recipes using stockpiled food, like pasta, and batch cooking.

The week after, as children at home got bored, there was an increase in searches for craft-based recipes, such as making slime and salt dough, as well as easy cakes and biscuits. In the week to April 1, the top search terms on bbcgoodfood.com were "cake recipe", "bread recipe", and "banana bread recipe", according to Google Trends.

Celebrities including comedian Stephen Fry and ITV presenter Holly Willoughby have posted pictures of their freshly-baked bread online. But as stockpiling left some supermarket shelves empty and online delivery slots are difficult to come by, many have been unable to get hold of ingredients like eggs and flour.

Searches for flourless cake recipes and store-cupboard baking recipes have all skyrocketed. Britain's traditional flour mills are run to the ground trying to keep up with orders.

Sally Craven, who makes flour at Claybrooke Water Mill, a 300-year-old mill in Leicestershire, said demand had gone through the roof and she was getting a hundred emails per hour. "I have done six months' work in a week," she said. "I wasn't expecting it at all - it's absolute madness."

Green's Windmill in Nottingham had more orders in the 10 days to March 28 than it had in the whole of 2019. "In a time when many businesses is struggling, the upturn in flour sales has provided us with a real lifeline," said Jamie Duff, the mill's heritage and development officer.

"Our only problem is that we cannot make the flour fast enough."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Relief to NDTV, SC quashes I-T notice

In a relief to NDTV Ltd, the Supreme Court Friday quashed the notice of the Income Tax department seeking to re-assess the income of the media house for financial year 2007-08. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta set aside ...

Lt Gen Cariappa takes over as GOC of 1 Corps

Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa on Friday assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding GOC of the elite 1 Corps here. He took over the reins of the Corps from Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder.Prior to the new appoi...

U.S. big bucks turn global face mask hunt into "Wild West"

The global scramble to secure face masks to shield frontline workers from the coronavirus has turned the marketplace into the Wild West, with the United States often ready to outbid buyers who have already signed deals, European officials s...

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020