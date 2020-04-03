Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway pleads for more aid to help Palestinians tackle coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:08 IST
Norway pleads for more aid to help Palestinians tackle coronavirus

Norway called on Friday for more money to help the Palestinian Territories get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although there has only been one death and 161 reported cases of the coronavirus in the Palestinian Territories, the outbreak is expected to worsen there. Globally cases have now passed 1 million, with more than 53,000 fatalities, with most in the United States, Italy and Spain after the initial outbreak in Asia.

"We need to work together to prevent this from being a bigger humanitarian and health disaster than we think it can be, especially in Gaza, but also in the West Bank," Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told Reuters. "We are urging donors to step up their efforts both through the World Bank and also directly to the Palestinians," she said.

Norway chairs the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), which is the donor group to the Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority estimates it needs $120 million to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, but Soereide expects the needs to grow and the measures already taken to limit the spread to hit the Palestinian economy and budget.

She urged donors to deliver on previous commitments, including to the United Nations and non-governmental organisations, and step up their efforts. Concerns are particularly high in the West Bank's crowded refugee camps and the densely populated Gaza Strip, where Palestinian groups have cancelled mass rallies on the border with Israel.

Soereide said there had been positive Israeli-Palestinian cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. However, she did not expect that the United States would resume funding to the United Nations' Palestinian aid agency, or to the Palestinian Authority, which it suspended in 2018.

"We have been urging them to do so for a long time ... we do not necessarily expect there will be a change in the American line in the short-term," Soereide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

State BJP chief courts controversy for travelling during lockdown

BJP state president K Surendran Friday courted controversy for arriving here by car from Kozhikode during the lockdown, drawing flak from the opposition Congress, which demanded that the DGP come clear on it as the leader claimed he had got...

Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video-conference with AAP MLAs to discuss relief work

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a video-conference with all party MLAs on Friday to discuss the relief work being carried out by them in their constituencies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The numbe...

S African vegetable market shuts down after India-returned cashier infected with COVID-19

The South African government shut down an entire municipal fruit and vegetable market after a woman cashier, who recently returned from India, tested positive for coronavirus. The market serves the huge provincial capital city of Pietermari...

New York mayor begs for more U.S. aid as jobs data confirms economic carnage

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded with the U.S. government for more help in expectation of a surge in COVID-19 cases next week, as new statistics emerged confirming that hundreds of thousands of people across the country have lost their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020