Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia sends medical aid to Serbia to fight coronavirus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:31 IST
Russia sends medical aid to Serbia to fight coronavirus

Russia will send 11 military planes carrying medical equipment to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, the defense ministry in Moscow said on Friday.

The announcement came a day after the Kremlin said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had appealed to President Vladimir Putin for humanitarian aid for his country, which has documented 1,476 cases of the virus and 39 deaths. Russia and Serbia have strong political, military and economic ties. Moscow backs Belgrade in refusing to recognize the independence of Kosovo, a former Serbian province.

The defense ministry said the planes were carrying military physicians and protective gear. Russia has also sent several planes with medical supplies to Italy, which has recorded close to 14,000 coronavirus deaths - a gesture some European Union and NATO officials portrayed as a political move aimed at expanding Moscow's influence in Europe.

Russia also sent ventilators and protective gear to the United States this week in a shipment the Kremlin initially described as aid. The Russian Foreign Ministry later said Moscow had paid half the cost, while a Trump administration official said the United States had paid it all.

The U.S. shipment drew anger from domestic critics of the Kremlin who pointed out that Russia was itself experiencing severe shortages of medical supplies in some regions. Russia has recorded 4,149 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

No relation between lighting candles, fighting against COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that turning off lights and burning candles has no relation with the fight against coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message ...

State BJP chief courts controversy for travelling during lockdown

BJP state president K Surendran Friday courted controversy for arriving here by car from Kozhikode during the lockdown, drawing flak from the opposition Congress, which demanded that the DGP come clear on it as the leader claimed he had got...

Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video-conference with AAP MLAs to discuss relief work

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a video-conference with all party MLAs on Friday to discuss the relief work being carried out by them in their constituencies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The numbe...

S African vegetable market shuts down after India-returned cashier infected with COVID-19

The South African government shut down an entire municipal fruit and vegetable market after a woman cashier, who recently returned from India, tested positive for coronavirus. The market serves the huge provincial capital city of Pietermari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020