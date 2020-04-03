Left Menu
Ramaiah Hospitals to provide 200 beds to treat COVID-19 patients

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:01 IST
Ramaiah Hospitals to provide 200 beds to treat COVID-19 patients

Ramaiah Medical College Hospital, and Memorial Hospital here said on Friday it has kept 200 beds ready to face any surge in COVID-19 cases. A team from Gokula Education Foundation (GEF), of which the hospitals are a part, led by its Chairman M R Jayaram, met the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and gave him the assurance.

As a leading Foundation providing medical education and healthcare facilities in the State, we would like to join hands with the Government in its efforts to combat the threat of COVID -19 pandemic faced by the people of the State, Jayaram said. Ramaiah Medical College Hospital and the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital have been continuously in touch with the Health administration of the Government to make the required preparations for providing effective treatment to COVID 19 cases, he said in a statement.

President of the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Naresh Shetty, said the 200-bed initiative is supported Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) and Federation of Hospital Association of Karnataka (FHA-K) among others, with manpower, material and funding..

