Bhopal Health Department Director tests positive for coronavirus
Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:15 IST
Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The second report of Kumar also tested positive, said an official.
Earlier today, 14 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 89. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
