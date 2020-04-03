Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal Health Department Director tests positive for coronavirus

Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:15 IST
Bhopal Health Department Director tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The second report of Kumar also tested positive, said an official.

Earlier today, 14 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 89. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

67 new COVID-19 cases Maharashtra, total rises to 490

As many as 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 490 while six people have died of the virus. The states Health Department said 67 new coronavirus positive...

Pakistan re-arrests four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistani authorities on Friday ordered the detention of four men set to be released after being acquitted by a court over the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, and the government said it would challenge the acquittal next week. The H...

7 arrested for manhandling, threatening health workers

Eds updating with number of arrests BengaluruMangaluru Apr 3 PTI Seven people have been arrested in two different incidents for allegedly manhandling health workers conducting a coronavirus survey at a layout near Bangaluru and threate...

COVID-19 scare: Premier League to return 'when it is safe and appropriate'

As coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all across the globe, Premier League on Friday announced that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. It was acknowledged that the Premier League will no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020