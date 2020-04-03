Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under pressure from Putin and coronavirus, Russian governor resigns

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:29 IST
Under pressure from Putin and coronavirus, Russian governor resigns

President Vladimir Putin on Friday accepted the third resignation of a regional governor within two days after calling on Russia's far-flung areas to do more to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Russia has reported 4,149 cases of the coronavirus, with the majority of those in Moscow. But cases have now appeared in 78 of the vast country's 85 federal regions, and regional governors are under pressure to try to slow its progress. The governor of Kamchatka, a region more than 6,000 km (3,700 miles) east of Moscow, tendered his resignation on Friday.

The region has no confirmed cases of the virus, but has drawn criticism from Russia's consumer health regulator over what it said was the area's inadequate testing regime. The head of the remote northern Komi republic was replaced a day earlier shortly after an investigation was launched into whether more than 50 people in a local hospital had been infected by a single doctor.

The governor of the neighbouring Arkhangelsk region, which has fewer than 10 cases, also resigned on Thursday, saying the president should decide who governs the region. "By the end of the week, they (regional authorities) must determine a concrete set of preventative measures that are optimal for their territories from the point of view of ensuring the health and safety of people, as well as the stability of the economy and key infrastructure," Putin said in a national address on Thursday.

On Friday he told a meeting of the domestic security council that it would not be practical to limit economic activity across the whole country. Tatiana Stanovaya, head of analysis firm R.Politik, said regional governors were under pressure to deliver during the crisis which was a useful pretext for the Kremlin to rid itself of regional leaders it has grown tired of.

"Every governor in Russia knows that only the president decides who is to be replaced and when," said Stanovaya. (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Andrew Osborn and Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

New York governor to allow redistribution of medical supplies to hospitals

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he will use his authority to take ventilators and protective gear from private hospitals and companies that arent using them as he voiced anger over the short supply of essential medical equipme...

Soccer-Many players cannot afford wage cuts, says FIFPRO

Many professional footballers around the world earn little more than an average income and cannot afford to have their wages cut during the coronavirus crisis, the global players union FIFPRO told Reuters Television on Friday. Players in En...

Govt would ensure every health worker get protective gear: Phaahla

Government is ramping up efforts to make sure that every health worker has protective gear as soon as next week.Health Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla made the assurance during a ministerial press briefing on Friday, where he said the governmen...

67 new COVID-19 cases Maharashtra, total rises to 490

As many as 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 490 while six people have died of the virus. The states Health Department said 67 new coronavirus positive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020