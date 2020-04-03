Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Himachal to be dedicated hospital for COVID-19
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to make Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College a dedicated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:38 IST
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to make Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College a dedicated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. "Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod for making the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Ner Chowk, Mandi, as a dedicated hospital for coronavirus," said an official.
Meanwhile, the government has said that in view of the coronavirus, appointments on different posts of medical and para-medical staff would be made as per requirement on an outsource basis for three months in the Health Department. Till now 6 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, 1 has been discharged and one death has taken place.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
