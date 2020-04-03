43 more test positive for virus in Mumbai; death toll 19

With 43 more people testing positive, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 278 while the death toll in the city due to the infection reached 19 on Friday. These 43 new cases also included 14 patients who were found to be positive in tests conducted by private labs between March 24-30, according to civic officials.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department a 65-year-old man who was already suffering from a kidney ailment died at HBT Hospital, while another patient who was 61 years old and had diabetes died at Rajawadi hospital due to COVID-19 infection. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the number of containment zones -- which are set up around areas where a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient is found -- increased to 141 in the city on Friday with addition of 29 new zones.

One of the new containment zones came up in Dharavi, where a 35-year-old doctor tested positive on Thursday. The apartment in Dharavi where the doctor lives and his clinic on Dharavi Main road were also sealed, said a BMC official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

