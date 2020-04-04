Disney to release 'Mulan' in July as part of virus-related movie shuffle

Disney to release 'Mulan' in July as part of virus-related movie shuffleReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 00:00 IST
Walt Disney Co will release the action epic "Mulan" in movie theaters in July and Marvel's "Black Widow" in November, the company said on Friday as it reshuffled a schedule disrupted by the global coronavirus outbreak.
Among other changes, Disney postponed the release of a new "Indiana Jones" movie by one year to July 2022, the company said in a statement.
