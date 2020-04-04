Falkland Islands reports first case of the coronavirus

Falkland Islands reports first case of the coronavirusReuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 02:58 IST
Falkland Islands has confirmed the island territory's first case of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1246169936105541632 on Friday.
The patient has been hospitalized since March 31 and developed a range of COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for the virus, and is now in a stable condition and being cared for with necessary isolation procedures, the statement said.
