Falkland Islands reports first case of the coronavirus

Falkland Islands has confirmed the island territory's first case of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1246169936105541632 on Friday.

The patient has been hospitalized since March 31 and developed a range of COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for the virus, and is now in a stable condition and being cared for with necessary isolation procedures, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.