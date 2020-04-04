Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador probes 'fake news' campaign criticizing coronavirus response

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 03:03 IST
Ecuador probes 'fake news' campaign criticizing coronavirus response

Ecuador's government is investigating thousands of social media accounts spreading what it called "fake news" aimed at destabilizing President Lenin Moreno's administration as it struggles to contain an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo told local radio on Wednesday evening that the social media posts -- among which were images of alleged common graves for coronavirus victims -- resulted from a coordinated effort by a "political group." "There is a fake news campaign, a plan to generate chaos via social networks," Romo said.

Ecuador has confirmed 145 deaths from the virus, one of the highest tallies in Latin America. But Moreno said on Thursday the number was "short" and authorities were collecting over 100 bodies a day, many left in relatives' homes as strict quarantine measures prevented them from burying the dead. The government said the grave photos, purportedly taken at a cemetery in the city of Guayaquil, where Ecuador's coronavirus outbreak is centered, were of a burial in Mexico in 2018. The cemetery and Guayaquil's police both confirmed the photos were not taken there.

The government also dismissed other images circulating that purported to show victims' bodies being burnt, saying that they were in fact burning tires. On Thursday, Moreno said the government expected the total number of deaths in Guayaquil's surrounding province to reach up to 3,500, and said a "special camp" was being built to bury the dead.

Romo said authorities were investigating the role in the fake news campaign of ex-President Rafael Correa, Moreno's left-wing predecessor who since leaving office in 2017 has been charged with corruption and misuse of power in Ecuador, which he denies. Correa, now living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, has repeatedly criticized Moreno and last October publicly backed anti-government protests in Ecuador sparked by new austerity measures.

Romo said investigators had evidence implicating Correa, though she did not elaborate. A lawyer for Correa, Fausto Jarrin, denied Correa's involvement, saying he did not make his "political calculations" on social networks. "He does not need an apparatus to spread fake news, that's ridiculous," Jarrin told Reuters.

Correa, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, said that if Moreno's government was not able to handle the crisis, "It must step to one side." Moreno's press secretary, Gabriel Arroba, said authorities had identified about 6,000 accounts responsible, whose posts generated 180 million hits over the past week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Albania sees surge in coronavirus cases, warns of 'fire zone'

Albania reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, its second-biggest daily surge, and ordered a third 40-hour lockdown over the weekend to halt the spread of the highly contagious pathogen that has killed 17 in the country so far....

Health News Roundup: Canada's Ontario warns coronavirus cases will soar; Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Canadas Ontario warns coronavirus cases will soar without further distancing measuresOntario health officials on Friday projected 80,000 coronavirus cases in the province, Canadas most he...

Two members of Kennedy family missing on US canoe trip

Two members of the Kennedy US political dynasty, including a grand-niece of assassinated president John F Kennedy, were missing Friday after they went canoeing. Kathleen Kennedy Townsends daughter and eight-year-old grandson disappeared Thu...

Trump promotes voluntary use of cloth masks against coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020