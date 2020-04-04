Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine grains export bottlenecks start to clear, pandemic uncertainty persists

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 04:42 IST
Argentine grains export bottlenecks start to clear, pandemic uncertainty persists

Bottlenecks recently hobbling Argentine agricultural exports started to clear on Friday, despite measures by some mayors defying an order exempting overland freight and other trade activities from a nationwide lockdown to slow the coronavirus. The pandemic has hit at a terrible time for Argentine farmers, who just started the Southern Hemisphere fall harvest of soy and corn, the country's two main cash crops.

Nearly 4,000 trucks carried crops to up-river ports on Friday, according to data from the AgroEntrega consultancy, marking a huge improvement over late last month when the pandemic slowed ground transportation to a trickle. Only 1,500 trucks arrived at ports on the Parana River, Argentina's grains superhighway, at a low point last month. More than 6,000 entered the same ports daily a year earlier.

A slowdown in commodities shipments from Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean and corn exporter and its top supplier of soymeal livestock feed, threatens to distort global trade flows as buyers look to rival grains exporting powerhouses Brazil and the United States to fill the supply gaps. President Alberto Fernandez has exempted export-related work from a decree ordering Argentines to stay home until the middle of the month. But authorities in some port towns have pushed back against the exemption, arguing that freight trucks, their drivers and cargoes could spread the coronavirus pandemic.

The Parana port town of Arroyo Seco, in Santa Fe province, temporarily doubled the fee charged to truckers who haul grains through its jurisdiction. The move drew the ire of the CIARA-CEC exporting and soy-crushing companies chamber, which includes global behemoths like Bunge, Glencore and Louis Dreyfus. "We consider this measure absolutely unjustified," said CIARA-CEC chief Gustavo Idigoras. Arroyo Seco authorities later reversed the measure as the national government exerted pressure on municipalities to abide by norms aimed at protecting grains exports as the backbone of Latin America's No. 3 economy.

Idigoras said other towns that had taken similar unilateral measures were gradually rolling them back. Argentine has 1,265 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 37 fatalities so far, according to government data.

"The industry is getting a little more used to the situation. The flow of raw materials to the ports is enough to fill our crushing and exporting needs," said a Buenos Aires-based executive at a top international grains exporting company. "Municipal governments, port workers' and truck drivers' unions could complicate the situation at any moment," said the executive, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation. "The minute that a driver or one of our employees catches a confirmed case of the virus, all bets are off."

Not only would the infected person be quarantined but all employees, drivers and farmers who had contact with the patient. Argentine grains inspectors and port workers have threatened to strike unless a temporary suspension of exports is called.

But the government, keenly aware that food is the country's top source of export dollars as it struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars in dollar-denominated sovereign debt, has ordered the workers to stay on the job for now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

UNGA adopts resolution in fight against COVID-19

The United Nations General Assembly UNGA has adopted a resolution on fighting COVID-19. UNGA also called for intensified international cooperation to against the pandemic. Resolution 74270 states that the 193-member UNGA notes with great co...

US says uninsured coronavirus patients will be covered

The tens of millions of Americans who lack health insurance will be covered by the government if they fall sick with the COVID-19 illness, the US health secretary said Friday. Alex Azar told reporters that the CARES act, a coronavirus stimu...

Trump invokes Defense Production Act to stop export of masks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order directing his administration to stop N-95 face masks and other personal protective equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic from being exported to other countries.I...

OPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts

OPEC and its allies are working on a deal for an unprecedented oil production cut equivalent to around 10 of worldwide supply in what they expect will be a global effort including the United States, but the White House did not make such a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020