One more tests coronavirus positive in Goa, tally now seven

With one more person testing coronavirus positive in Goa, the number of such patients in the state has climbed to seven in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Saturday. The man from St Estevam village, 20 kms from Panaji, had recently returned from abroad, he said.

"After he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he approached the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a test was conducted on him. His reports, which came late Friday night, confirmed that he is coronavirus positive," Rane said. The patient has been admitted to a specially- designated COVID-19 hospital in South Goa, he added.

"This is the seventh case in the state," the minister said. Five of the earlier six patients had worked on a ship abroad before returning to the state.

