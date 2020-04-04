Seven COVID-19 patients' subsequent test comes negative at Valley hospital

Seven COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here have tested negative for coronavirus in a subsequent test, a senior doctor at Jammu and Kashmir's Chest Diseases hospital said on Saturday. Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head of the Chest Diseases hospital here, said another sample will be taken from these patients

"Once the (fresh) tests are negative, the patients will be discharged after completing the mandatory quarantine period, " Shah said. He said there were 19 coronavirus positive patients admitted at the hospital and some of them will be discharged soon after following proper protocol. As many as 75 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. While two patients have died, three others have recovered, leaving 70 active cases in the Union territory.

