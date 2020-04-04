Left Menu
AIIMS doc's COVID-19 positive wife delivers infection free healthy baby

Amid fear and panic in the society over the coronavirus pandemic, wife of resident doctor of AIIMS who tested positive for COVID-19, delivered a healthy baby boy at the of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here on Friday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid fear and panic in the society over the coronavirus pandemic, wife of resident doctor of AIIMS who tested positive for COVID-19, delivered a healthy baby boy at the of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here on Friday night. This is the first couple who was tested covid19 positive and has been blessed with a healthy baby boy in the national capital.

The resident doctor posted at the physiology department at the medical institute was found infected with the coronavirus. Within, few hours of his diagnostic test, his expecting wife was also confirmed positive with coronavirus infection. Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS told ANI: "The mother delivered a healthy baby through a cesarean delivery on Friday night. Our doctors followed proper protocol during her delivery. They wore PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) and all pieces of equipment were would be disinfected. The team of doctors headed by Dr Neerja Batla conducted the delivery of a baby."

"As soon as we got to know that the pregnant wife of a resident doctor was covid19 positive, we immediately shifted her to the isolation ward. A arranged a temporary operation theater for this delivery as per guidelines of clinical management of covid19." Speaking to ANI, (Prof) Dr Neerja Batla, the gynecologist said: "Both mother and baby are fine. We will monitor the baby and mother, but we will decide whether his (baby's) samples would be taken or not. Mother can breastfeed the baby as the infection (COVID-190 does not travel through milk. After the delivery, both mother and infant would be quarantined."

A recent study was published in The Lancet on 'Management of pregnant women infected with COVID-19' in Wuhan, China stated that in cases of pregnant women with COVID-19, more evidence is needed to establish when to deliver and when cesarean sections should be recommended. Previous treatment experience has been inconclusive about which delivery method is safer in this patient population. However, no reliable evidence recommends any specific COVID-19 treatment for pregnant women," stated the report. (ANI)

