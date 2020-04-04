COVID-19: 8 hospitals earmarked in 4 Konkan districts

Eight hospitals with 745 beds in four districts of Maharashtra's Konkan division have been earmarked as facilities to treat COVID-19 patient, officials said here on Saturday. These hospitals are in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, they said.

"These comprise four hospitals with 420 beds in total in Thane, one hospital with 100 beds in Raigad, one hospital with 75 beds in Sindhudurg and two hospitals with 150 beds in Ratnagiri," an official said. "The four hospitals in Thane are District Civil Hospital, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Mira Bhayander, Vashi General Hospital in Navi Mumbai and Shastri Nagar Hospital in Kalyan-Dombivali area," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.