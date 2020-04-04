Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ex-Man Utd striker Berbatov says Liverpool fully deserve title

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:12 IST
Soccer-Ex-Man Utd striker Berbatov says Liverpool fully deserve title
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov said their traditional foes Liverpool deserves to be crowned Premier League champions and it would be unfair on the Anfield side if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The campaign has been suspended with the league saying it was keeping the restart date under "constant review".

Liverpool, who have a 25-point advantage over reigning champions Manchester City and nine games left, need six more points to guarantee to lift their first title in 30 years. "People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them," Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in four seasons at United told Betfair.

"With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season." While there has been speculation about a reduced season or even abandoning the campaign, the Premier League said the aim was still to complete all remaining league and cup matches.

"However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows," the league said in a statement on Friday. Ex-Bulgaria striker Berbatov, who also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in the English top-flight, said he did not know which decision about completing the season would be the right one, adding "whatever is decided won't be so popular".

In 2010 Berbatov became the first United player to score a hat-trick against arch-rivals Liverpool in 64 years as the home side enjoyed a thrilling 3-2 victory at Old Trafford. "It's so strange, and it will be unfair on them (Liverpool) if the season is voided, they will be so disappointed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik gets PETA award for allocating funds to feed community animals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been conferred with an award by animal rights body PETA India for allocating funds to feed community animals in Odisha during the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. It comes after the state gover...

Iran hits back at Pompeo over dissident killing accusation

Irans foreign ministry criticised U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his allegation that Iranian diplomats were behind the killing of an Iranian dissident in Turkey last November.Undisputed fact US diplomats have long been in the busi...

Tennis-At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says Halep

Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years. The Romanian former w...

ICJ seeks UNHRC to impose 'exemplary damages' on China for spreading coronavirus

The London-based International Council of Jurists has urged the UN Human Rights Council to make China pay exemplary damages for its grave offences against humanity, alleging the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a conspiracy of Beijing to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020