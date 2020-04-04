Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rose says players have 'backs against the wall' over pay

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:57 IST
Soccer-Rose says players have 'backs against the wall' over pay

Newcastle united's on-loan England defender Danny Rose says Premier League players feel their backs are against the wall over calls to take wage cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. Amid mounting criticism, the Premier League said on Friday it would consult with players about a proposed 30% reduction in player wages while the season remains suspended.

Talks with the players' union, the PFA, were continuing on Saturday, and Rose, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, said they were "keen to make something happen." Earlier this week, Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock added his voice to the debate saying footballers should play their part during the crisis by taking a pay cut.

"We sort of feel that our backs are against the wall," Rose told the BBC. "Conversations were being had before people outside of football were commenting. "I've been on the phone to (Liverpool captain) Jordan Henderson and he's working so hard to come up with something.

"It was just not needed for people who are not involved in football to tell footballers what they should do with their money. I found that so bizarre." Henderson has spoken with other captains to figure out ways to help frontline staff dealing with the coronavirus outbreak which by Friday had claimed 3,605 lives in Britain.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has asked his team mates to donate 30% of their salaries to local hospitals and was given backing by the squad. FINGER POINTING

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, speaking on the BBC's Football Focus programme on Saturday, said it was disappointing that people were using the crisis to point fingers. "It's always disappointing when some people are deflecting and finger pointing at this time when people are seriously ill and dying," he said.

"Football is a major player in this country and lots of footballers past and present have a huge conscience about what we do and doing the right thing. "I'm sure we will do the right thing, through the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) through the LMA (League Managers Association) and the Premier League and FA."

While the Premier League clubs have the financial clout to ride out the current situation, Wilder said it was important to look after the whole football family. "I think the experience I've had right through all four divisions, it's not just about the Premier League, it's about the welfare of the game right throughout the pyramid," he said.

"It's disappointing to see clubs and people making individual statements and going their own way, it's important we pull together as an industry." On Friday, Premier League clubs voted to provide 125 million pounds ($153.25 million) to Football League and National League teams to help with cash flow problems caused by the shutdown.

($1 = 0.8157 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Russian apartment block hit by gas blast during lockdown

A gas explosion at a residential block near Moscow killed at least one person and injured four on Saturday, destroying several floors of the building housing 80 apartments, Russias emergency ministry said. The blast occurred in the first we...

Patnaik gets PETA award for allocating funds to feed community animals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been conferred with an award by animal rights body PETA India for allocating funds to feed community animals in Odisha during the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. It comes after the state gover...

Iran hits back at Pompeo over dissident killing accusation

Irans foreign ministry criticised U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his allegation that Iranian diplomats were behind the killing of an Iranian dissident in Turkey last November.Undisputed fact US diplomats have long been in the busi...

Tennis-At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says Halep

Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years. The Romanian former w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020