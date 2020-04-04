Left Menu
More than 60,000 deaths worldwide from coronavirus: AFP

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:54 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1330 GMT Saturday from official sources. A total of 60,457 deaths have been recorded, including 44,132 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.

The official tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of cases. With 14,681 deaths, Italy is the country with the highest death toll, followed by Spain (11,744), the United States (7,159), France (6,507) and Britain (4,313).

Since COVID-19 first emerged, 1,130,204 cases have been declared officially in the world, with more than half of them in Europe (610,846). There have been 290,219 in the United States and Canada (7,325 deaths between them) and 115,777 cases in Asia (4,124 deaths).

