None of quarantined staff has shown coronavirus symptoms: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

None of the 108 quarantined hospital staff has shown any symptoms of COVID-19, Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Saturday. "108 hospital staff were exposed to these patients and have been quarantined. 23 of them have been quarantined at the hospital and attached hostel facility. 85 are home quarantined. None has shown symptoms suggesting infection," said Dr Rana.

As many as 108 staff members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital including doctors and nurses have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus. "About a week ago Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received two patients, who did not show symptoms of COVID-19 but had to be admitted due to other critical illnesses. They were later found to be coronavirus positive," added Dr Rana. (ANI)

