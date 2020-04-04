Woman found positive for coronavirus after death

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI): A woman at a village near here was found positive for coronavirus after death prompting the authorities to take up measures on a large scale to contain the spread of the virus. The woman had complained of sore throat on March 31 and she consulted a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) locally, who was allegedly functioning from the premises of a dental clinic, official sources said on Saturday.

The RMP administered saline and sent her away, they said. She consulted a doctor at Mahabubnagar later who allegedly performed endoscopy though she was suffering from sore throat, they said.

He had referred her to the state-run Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad where she was admitted, they said. She passed away while undergoing treatment.

Suspecting her ill-health, doctors there sent her samples for a coronavirus test. Her test result, which was received on Friday, was found positive for coronavirus, according to Ranga Reddy district Collector Amoy Kumar.

The woman, who reportedly did not go out of her village, is suspected to have contracted the infection from some workers from Bihar who were staying on her premises, the sources said. The Bihar workers had travelled by train in which some persons who participated in a religious congregation in Delhi had also reportedly travelled.

The four Bihar workers have been sent to the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city for coronavirustest the results of which are awaited. Official sources said the administration has quarantined her family members and all those who handled her corpse.

The village residents have been advised home quarantine and those having symptoms like cough and fever have been sent for COVID-19 testing, they said. The sources added that cases have been booked against the RMP, the doctor at Mahabubnagar and the dentist (who allowed his clinic premises to be used by the RMP) for their alleged negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.