MP: 2 senior health dept officials test positive for COVID-19

Two top women health officials including an IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Both were posted in Bhopal, said a health official.

On Thursday, another IAS officer associated with the health department had tested positive for COVID-19. So far 17 persons have tested positive for the infection in Bhopal.

