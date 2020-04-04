MP: 2 senior health dept officials test positive for COVID-19

MP: 2 senior health dept officials test positive for COVID-19PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:15 IST
Two top women health officials including an IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Both were posted in Bhopal, said a health official.
On Thursday, another IAS officer associated with the health department had tested positive for COVID-19. So far 17 persons have tested positive for the infection in Bhopal.
