France reports 441 new coronavirus deaths, total now 7,560

France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 the previous day

This brought the total to 7,560 deaths since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. Of these, 5,532 died in hospital.

