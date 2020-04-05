Left Menu
Mainland China reports 30 new coronavirus cases vs 19 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-04-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 05:35 IST
Mainland China reports 30 new coronavirus cases vs 19 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 25 of the cases reported on Saturday involved those who entered the country from abroad, compared with 18 such cases reported a day earlier.

The mainland has now reported a total of 81,669 cases, while the death toll has risen by three to 3,329.

