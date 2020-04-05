Three more COVID-19 patients have recovered successfully, says Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Three more COVID-19 patients have recovered successfully in Chhattisgarh, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo said on Sunday. Seven out of total 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state so far.

"More good news coming from Chhattisgarh. Three more COVID19 patients have been cured and have fully recovered. Our medical staff is working round the clock to look after every patient. Let us all continue to maintain the vigil and I am sure we will come out of this as winners," Deo tweeted. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 3,374 COVID-19 cases in India including 3030 active cases, 267 cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.