Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count reaches 210

The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Rajasthan on Sunday reached 210 with six new cases, including one Tablighi Jamaat returnee, testing positive for the infection, according to the state Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:23 IST
Six new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count reaches 210
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Rajasthan on Sunday reached 210 with six new cases, including one Tablighi Jamaat returnee, testing positive for the infection, according to the state Health Department. All the newly confirmed cases are males, with two each being reported from Jhunjhunu and Dausa district, while one case each from Bikaner and Jaipur.

One of the patients from Jhunjhunu has a confirmed travel history to Dubai, while the second one from the district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat's Delhi gathering. The two confirmed cases Dausa are contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members who have already tested positive for the disease. Similarly, the solitary new case from Bikaner also is the contact of a Jamaat member.

The sixth patient, a senior citizen who was admitted at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, passed away on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. With an increase of 302 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured/discharged/migrated people while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. The number of cases in the country witnessed a sudden surge in the last week as hundreds tested positive after attending a religious gathering held by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Irans president said on Sunday low-risk economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities ...

Allocating 5 Karachi graveyards for COVID-19 burials at 11th hr highlights Pak's unpreparedness

Pakistan is so unprepared for the fight against coronavirus that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC at the 11th hour had to allocate five graveyards in the city for the burial of infection-related deaths. KMC Graveyard Department Dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020