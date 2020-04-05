Third coronavirus death in Pune

Samples from a 60-year-old woman who was brought dead at Pune's Sassoon Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, making it the third COVID-19 related death in the district, hospital officials said. The woman was admitted last week on suspicions of being COVID-19 positive but was later discharged from the hospital.

According to Sassoon Hospital officials, she was brought dead to the hospital on Friday, and her samples which were sent for testing revealed that she was COVID-19 positive. The total positive cases in the state stood at 635 with 32 people succumbing to the infection, as per the Maharashtra Health Department on Saturday evening. (ANI)

