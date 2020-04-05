Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chennai, Tamil Nadu toll reaches five

With two more COVID-19 patients dying in Chennai, the death toll caused by the infection in the state has reached five on Sunday, state health officials said. According to the Tamil Nadu health department, one of the deceased was 60 years old while the other one was 71.

So far, the state has recorded 485 cases of COVID-19, out which four people have been cured, according to the Union Ministry of Health. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

