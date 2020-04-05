COVID-19 cases climb to 76 in Haryana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana on Sunday rose to 76, with six fresh cases being reported in Nuh and Gurugram district. There are 61 active cases in the state, according to the state health department's afternoon bulletin. It said that among the fresh cases, five were reported from Nuh and one from Gurugram. Haryana has so far reported one death due to COVID after a 67-year-old man from Ambala district passed away at PGIMER.

Of the total 76 cases, four are Sri Lankan nationals and one is from Nepal while 20 are from other states of India, the bulletin said. Of the total positive cases, at least 23 were stated to be Tablighi Jamaat members.

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij had said that Tablighi Jamaat members, who entered the state before the lockdown, account for the majority of over 30 cases reported during the past two days. Earlier, as many as 652 of the 1300 Tablighi members had been traced from Nuh district alone, he had said.

Vij had said that it has been decided that all the Tablighi Jamaat members who have been tracked down in the state and found to have entered Haryana less than a month ago will be tested for coronavirus irrespective of the fact whether they show any symptoms or not. Over 1,300 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 107 foreigners, came to Haryana before the lockdown came into force on March 25, Director General of Police Manoj Yadav had said on Friday.

All of them have been quarantined, the DGP had said, adding that five FIRs have been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigner's Act against the foreigners among the Tablighi Jamaat members for various violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.