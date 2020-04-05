Philippines reports 8 additional coronavirus deaths, 152 new cases

The Philippine health ministry reported on Sunday 8 additional coronavirus deaths and 152 newly confirmed cases.

The positive cases in the Philippines totalled 3,246, as of 0800 GMT, while the death toll has risen to 152, it said in the daily bulletin.

