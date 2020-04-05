Malaysia reports 179 new coronavirus cases and 4 more deaths

Malaysia reports 179 new coronavirus cases and 4 more deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:40 IST
Malaysia on Sunday reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.
The new cases include 4 deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Southeast Asia