Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 12,418

Spain's coronavirus death toll has risen by 674 to 12,418 in the last day, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A day earlier the toll rose by 809.

The number of registered cases rose to 130,759 from 124,736, the ministry said.

